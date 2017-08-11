9 Trend-Driven Shoes for Sorority Rush That Will Make An Impression

View Slideshow There are lots of ways to express your style. REX Shutterstock

Heading to college for the first time? While scholastics are a top priority, the curriculum also includes social activities such as joining a sorority.

Did you know that American college Greek-letter societies such as sororities and fraternities have been on campuses in the U.S. since 1825. Originally targeting guys, the first women’s fraternity was founded as the Adelphean Society in 1851. It wasn’t until 1882 that Gamma Phi Beta, a women’s fraternity, was the first to be named a sorority.

The right wardrobe can mean everything when it comes to rushing. While particular fashion guidelines vary from sorority to sorority and campus to campus, there are some general head-to-toe rules to follow for sorority recruitment.

First meetings with sorority members are typically casual, with apparel choices that include sundresses to shorts. Here, footwear options can include sandals, ballet flats and even espadrilles. But make sure they’re comfortable since campus sizes can be overwhelming and require lots of walking.

Rounds one and two takes things a bit dressier, with wardrobe options that include a floral dress or softly pleated skirt. Add a skimmer, wedge or low heel sandal, done in a bright pop of color.

Round three turns up the fashion heat. Think of this day as if you were headed to a job interview or luncheon at a downtown hotel. Keep things serious but not too formal, with a tailored sandal or daytime pump finishing off the look.

Round four really tests your style sense. Formal is the way to go. Think wedding reception or romantic dinner out. Strappy sandals in metallic, pointy-toe pumps on kitten to high heels are just some of the options.

Since students are typically on tight budgets, consider styles that border on the classic so they can be worn for other occasions.

