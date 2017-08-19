13 Shoes Inspired by the 2017 Solar Eclipse

View Slideshow (L-R): Malone Souliers, Stella McCartney, Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Netaporter.com

On Aug. 21, America will be in for a monumental solar eclipse. The phenomenon, in which the moon blocks part or all of the sun as it passes Earth, will mark the first time since 1979 that the contiguous U.S. experiences a total eclipse. And while anyone in America will be privy to at least a partial eclipse, the path of totality will pass through portions of just 14 states, beginning at 9:06 a.m. PT in Madras, Oregon and 1:13 ET in Columbia, South Carolina.

Whether viewing a partial eclipse or total, NASA advises to never look directly at the sun without the proper protection. But in addition to protective eyewear, why not shop Eclipse-inspired footwear to honor the milestone event? Outer space motifs, including galaxies, stars and moons, have long been referenced in fashion, and there’s plenty of such shoes available now to shop.

Katy Perry’s Mary pearlized sandals look like they came straight from outer space. Featuring an allover galaxy design, the slides are quite the cosmic creation.

Katy Perry’s galaxy sandals are solar eclipse-approved. Courtesy of nordstromrack.com

Katy Perry Mary Pearlized Slide Sandal, $59.97, nordstromrack.com

Malone Souliers offers up a pair of lurex sandals with black lace-up ties. The gold hue of the heels brings to mind the blazing sun as it’s being covered, or eclipsed, by the moon.

Lurex sandals by Malone Souliers bring to mind the blazing sun. Courtesy of netaporter.com

Malone Souliers Savannah Lurex sandals, $655, netaporter.com

Then, there’s always the sleek pair of white leather mules from Proenza Schouler. The heels feature eyelets whose circular shape and silver finish recall the moon.

These Proenza Schouler leather mules feature circular moon-shaped eyelets. Courtesy of netaporter.com

Proenza Schouler Eyelet-embellished leather mules, $995, net-a-porter.com

Click through the gallery for more solar eclipse inspired shoes featuring stars, moons and other cosmo motifs.

Want more?

14 Luxurious Shoes to Buy Now in Pantone’s New Prince-Inspired Purple

Sperry’s New ‘Star Wars’ Sneakers Are for the Ultimate Darth Vader/Luke Skywalker Fans

Adidas NMD Solar Red & Triple Black Drop September 17