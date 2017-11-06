‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Selenis Leyva Partners With Sofft Shoes for Kids in Need

Sofft Shoes Somers III sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Sofft Shoes is reaching out to children in need. The comfort shoe brand has partnered with “Orange Is the New Black” actress and philanthropist Selenis Leyva for the #SelenisGives campaign during the month of November.

Leyva has selected her favorite styles from the fall collection for consumers to shop on sofftshoe.com, with a portion of the proceeds to go to the Maestro Cares Foundation. The brand will donate 10 percent of all shoe sales generated from Levya’s curated page to the organization that helps build homes and schools for disadvantaged children in Latin America.

Selenis Levya of “Orange is the New Black.” Courtesy of Rob Melone

“As a mother, I know the importance for a child to feel loved and cared for,” said Leyva, who serves as its brand ambassador. “Maestro Cares is providing these children with that. Not only are they building beautiful orphanages for them, they are insuring that these children are well taken care of and have access to education and health care as well.”

As a fan of the Sofft Shoes, the collaboration was a natural fit. “What I love about the brand is that it’s easy to wear,” said Leyva. “The styles are current, chic, stylish, and the fit is always comfortable. It’s style with no fuss.”

The brand will also be donating $1 for every new email address acquired on the curated page, up to $5,000.