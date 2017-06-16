Stylish Slip-Resistant Shoes You Can Wear Every Day

Just about everyone’s going full speed ahead these days, running for trains and planes. So, don’t let a slip or fall set you back. Today’s occupational footwear brands are stepping up their fashion offering with trend-driven styles that pick up slip-resistant bottoms. So, now’s the time to consider adding a pair to your everyday footwear wardrobe.

Once reserved for the medical and hospitality communities, these performance looks had traditionally focused on basic clogs in black or white. Today, however, brands are evolving the category to include a wide range of silhouettes from athletic styles and career pumps to booties and even sandals.

While these looks continue to target traditional work and duty customers, they’re increasingly drawing attention from fashion consumers who can benefit from the features they provide.

Ecommerce brand Shoes for Crews, a leader in the slip-resistant market, covers both ends of the style spectrum with a series of running looks as well as a T-strap style on a platform bottom. For added comfort, they feature a removable cushioned insole so personal orthotics can be substituted.

Popular fashion-comfort brand Naturalizer has added a slip-resistant offering to its mix that includes pumps to clog silhouettes updated with a side zipper and done in animal print leathers under the Naturalizer@work. The series is built around the brand’s N5 Contour comfort technology found in the mainstream collection that includes a removable Ortholite footbed and Agion antimicrobial lining

For customers who like to play with color and pattern,Alegria does it Professional Series in a wide range of novelty prints done on clog, Mary Jane, buckle and lace-up styles, that can easily be worn as everyday casuals. For added comfort, they feature removable footbeds made of cork, memory foam and polyurethane that naturally contour to your foot over time.

New to the slip-resistant category is 4EurSole, with a series of colorful customizable clogs that allows you to swap two insoles for a full back, open back and sling back look. The interlocking system keeps the footbed secure.

The fashion options continue with styles from core brands in the slip-resistant category that include Dansko, Sanita, Lila, Nurse Mates, as well as a collection under the Grey’s Anatomy name, all putting a fashion spin on these performance styles.

