9 Affordable and Splurge-Worthy Slingback Flats for Summer

While mules, with their open backs are all well and good, there’s something to be said for the comfort you get from a slingback shoe. Undeniably more secure — the retro style also happens to be on trend at the moment, considering Christian Dior’s pre-fall styles and Prada and Christopher Kane’s fall designs include a few eye-catching remakes of the shoe.
That said, FN gathered some flat slingback options for you to try this summer. Read on to shop affordable and more splurge-worthy options.
Gucci’s mules might seem ubiquitous right now, but if you’re looking to change things up, try these elegant silver metallic leather slingback flats with horsebit detailing.
Gucci Horsebit-detailed metallic leather slingback flats, $595; net-a-porter.com
For a cheaper, but equally stylish option, slip into this red suede pair of flat slingbacks from Topshop with cool metallic cap toes.
Topshop ‘Kiss Me’ Cap Toe Slingback Flat, $85; nordstrom.com
If you’re looking for something on the avant garde side, this pair of block-heeled architectural slingbacks are sure to turn heads and spice up any look.
To shop more slingback flats, check out the gallery ahead.
