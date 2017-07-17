9 Affordable and Splurge-Worthy Slingback Flats for Summer

View Slideshow Shop slingback flats from Stella McCartney, Gucci, Paul Andrew and more. Courtesy of Farfetch

While mules, with their open backs are all well and good, there’s something to be said for the comfort you get from a slingback shoe. Undeniably more secure — the retro style also happens to be on trend at the moment, considering Christian Dior’s pre-fall styles and Prada and Christopher Kane’s fall designs include a few eye-catching remakes of the shoe.

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2017 Courtesy of Brand

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2017 Courtesy of Brand

Prada fall 2017

Christopher Kane fall 2017. REX Shutterstock

That said, FN gathered some flat slingback options for you to try this summer. Read on to shop affordable and more splurge-worthy options.

Gucci’s mules might seem ubiquitous right now, but if you’re looking to change things up, try these elegant silver metallic leather slingback flats with horsebit detailing.

Gucci Horsebit-detailed metallic leather slingback flats, $595; net-a-porter.com

For a cheaper, but equally stylish option, slip into this red suede pair of flat slingbacks from Topshop with cool metallic cap toes.

Topshop ‘Kiss Me’ Cap Toe Slingback Flat, $85; nordstrom.com

If you’re looking for something on the avant garde side, this pair of block-heeled architectural slingbacks are sure to turn heads and spice up any look.

To shop more slingback flats, check out the gallery ahead.

