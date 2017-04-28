Shop The Best Boots on Sale for Spring — Maison Margiela, Giuseppe Zanotti and More

The clock is ticking — before we know it summer is going to be in full force and sandals will be ubiquitous. So if you’re going to shop boots, this is definitely the time to jump on the sales happening online right now. To make sure you know about the best styles marked down right now, FN rounded up some amazing boots for you to choose from, up to 60 percent off.
These Marni colorblock ankle boots with a metallic block heel for example, are marked down to $404 from $1,010, basically begging to be bought.
Contrasting heel ankle boots, $404; farfetch.com
Another amazing pair of heeled booties on sale right now are these floral embroidered boots from Topshop. The floral detailing makes them super springy even with their black colorway.
Topshop MADAME Embroidery Boots, $90; topshop.com
If you’re looking for an over-the-knee boot marked down right now, look no further than these thigh high velvet stiletto boots from Kendall + Kylie.
Kendall + Kylie Ayla II Velvet Thigh High Boots, $123.75; shopbop.com
To shop more boots on sale right now, check out the gallery.
