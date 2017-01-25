7 Ways to Dress Up Your Shoes

View Slideshow Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps, $595; <a href="http://www.barneys.com/product/manolo-blahnik-bb-pumps-502160616.html?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&cmpntype=pla&campaignid=345491715&adgroupid=27670049955&campaign=%5bPLA%5d%20-%20Manolo%20Blahnik%20-%20Tier%201&adgroup=Manolo%20Blahnik%20-%20Women%20-%20Shoes22&product_partition_id=146632834601&product_id=00505021606212&k_clickid=26f8afc8-135a-5308-d3eb-00005a559cd9&gclid=Cj0KEQiAk5zEBRD9lfno2dek0tsBEiQAWVKyuF8Xa8w_BKZCmVMJWxVKX3k_o2Gj4TGbDZeq6EoeBdYaArK38P8HAQ">barneys.com</a> Silver stones vintage Musi shoe clips, $32; <a href="https://poshmark.com/listing/500efeb952ab06372c0021f8?campaign_id=731570126&enable_guest_buy_flow=true&gclid=CjwKEAiA8JbEBRCz2szzhqrx7H8SJAC6FjXXleZLvg1UzPaLT7U1i42WmohSYx1uSxV0RnIjGXuuWhoCPczw_wcB&gdm_bottom=false&utm_campaign=731570126&utm_source=gdm">poshmark.com</a> Courtesy of brands

Want to stretch your footwear wardrobe without stretching your budget?

It’s easier than you think with the simple addition of a shoe clip. Similar in design to an old-fashioned clip-on earring, these jewelry-like pieces can dress up a simple pump, flat or sandal, by simply clipping them on to the front or side of a shoe.

Since they’re removable they can be used on a range of shoes, instantly multiplying the looks in your closet or updating a style from several seasons ago. They’re also a great way to stretch your shoe wardrobe when traveling, turning one look into two.

<strong>J. Crew Lana suede D’Orsay pump, $108.50; <a href="https://factory.jcrew.com/womens_special_sizes/extended_size_shoes/PRDOVR~F5303/F5303.jsp?color_name=Fossil-Grey&srcCode=FAGGPF00001_99104396813_194550619_13428812179_89264489958_c_pla_pla-89264489958_9060351&sisearchengine=197&siproduct=F5303&noPopUp=true&gclid=Cj0KEQiAk5zEBRD9lfno2dek0tsBEiQAWVKyuGkmRoSSwuQqqaB-IVMxdUJ_1X4tpT_W_f-JHzkbYggaAhVe8P8HAQ&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >factory.jcrew.com</a> and Snowflake Sparkle shoe clips, $8.99; charmingcharlie.com </strong> Courtesy of brands

Shoe clips were a popular footwear accessory in the 1930s through the ‘50s, and vintage versions can be found on etsy and eBay. They also often turn up at second-hand shops, showcased with costume jewelry.

While shoe clips are often ornate, detailed with glittery stones and beads, there are also simpler versions that include grosgrain bows and faux-floral designs. They can be had for under $20, so you can indulge in more than one pair.

<strong>Calvin Klein Brady Heel pump, $87.99; <a href="http://www.6pm.com/p/calvin-klein-brady-faded-denim-kid-suede/product/8734866/color/607770?gclid=Cj0KEQiAk5zEBRD9lfno2dek0tsBEiQAWVKyuDiWKA24GwkdAPV-nyoRuFcWoTMsUgM8vYsQtLYbECgaAo-A8P8HAQ&zhlfid=139&kpid=38883165&ef_id=VBHJ5AAAAPsjETKx:20170124214839:s" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >6pm.com</a> and Ilyana shoe clips, $18.95; <a href="https://www.absolutelyaudrey.com/shoe-clips-grey-rhinestone-ilyana-p/sc0007.htm" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >absolutelyaudrey.com</a></strong> Courtesy of brands

For do-it-yourselfers, it’s easy to create your own designs. Start with the metal base that can be found online at sites such as Jansjewels.com, then add your own decorative touches to suit any occasion.

