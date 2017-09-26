Sarah Jessica Parker Offers Fans a ‘Sex and the City’ Shopping Experience — And a Pair Of Shoes

Sarah Jessica Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City." Rex Shutterstock

Former “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker partnered with Airbnb to offer fans a dream come true: shopping like Carrie Bradshaw. The exclusive shopping trip offers five lucky guests the chance to shop with Parker herself at Bloomingdale’s on 59th Street in New York.

Parker hopes to use this intimate shopping trip to share with her fans insight into what the city means to her. “I’ll always call NYC home. The inspiration I find here fuels my work, from designing the SJP Collection to serving on the NYC Ballet board of directors,” she writes on her Airbnb page.

The tickets, which cost $400, include a pair of SJP Collection shoes hand-selected by Parker, frozen yogurt from Forty Carrots and tickets to the New York City Ballet. As styles from Parker’s line cost about $400 on average and ballet tickets sell for up to $185, Parker’s excursion is quite a deal.

While a cup of frozen yogurt doesn’t sound nearly as exciting as SJP Collection shoes or ballet tickets, keep in mind that this treat is to be enjoyed over a personal chat with Parker, the star promising to explain why she loves New York. Parker also intends to explain to her guests how the city inspired her SJP Collection line while she acts as a personal shopper in the shoe department at Bloomingdale’s.

Though Parker will not be joining her guests at Lincoln Center for the ballet, she assures that they will have a special evening in their new shoes and can expect “VIP surprises.”

