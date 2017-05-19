9 Sophisticated Sandals You Can Wear to the Office

View Slideshow Jack Rogers' iconic Alana sandal with must-have tassel trim. Courtesy of brand.

Who doesn’t have several pairs of flip-flops in their summer shoe wardrobe? A seasonal favorite due to its wearing ease, versatility and affordability, has been fine-tuned this season in sophisticated versions appropriate for office wear.

While these styles keep their signature toe posts, uppers are detailed in more polished leathers and dressed up with ornamentation that includes delicate florals, buckles and the season’s must-have tassel. And, for a more polished look, they pick up block heels and wedges.

Since these sandals are headed to the work, designers have kept the palette neutral in basic black, beige and silver. These go-with-everything colors increase their wearing occasions.

Now, just because these sandals are acceptable in the office, doesn’t mean they call for a sundress or shorts. Instead, these refined takes on the flip-flop are meant for a tailored summer suit or daytime dress.

Options run the gamut from Marc Fisher’s metallic version in metallic with decorative scalloped upper, while iconic sandal brand Jack Rogers adds a tassel to its signature style. Vince Camuto gives an edgy touch to a laser-cut style with metal grommets and Donald J. Pliner favors allover cork for its wedge style.

Now remember, when wearing sandals to work, pedicures should always be part of the dress code for a finished daytime look.

