These Sandals Are Inspired By Rome’s Stunning Cityscape Color Palette

Say buongiorno to Shoes of Prey’s Roma sandals.

The footwear brand’s new styles, released last month, are inspired by founder and chief creative officer Jodie Fox’s holiday in the Italian capital — and it’s a tribute to the city’s stunning palette of colors.

Shoes of Prey’s Roma flat sandal; Shoesofprey.com. Courtesy of Shoes of Prey.

“I spend a lot of time in Rome,” Fox shared with Footwear News at a launch event in Los Angeles. “If you’ve ever seen a city shot of Rome, there’s an incredible combination of yellow and slightly orange — and you get some of the forest green, but that’s not on this sandal.”

The sandals are designed in Italian leather, naturally, and feature wide straps. Silhouettes include a 3-inch heel version (around $189) and a flat style (around $139). A chic insert strap can be incorporated into the design, too.

Shoes of Prey’s Roma heels; Shoesofprey.com. Courtesy of Shoes of Prey.

Of course, other elements of the sandal can be reimagined in several ways, as Shoes of Prey is a customizable brand.

Among one of the DIY options, the brand offers vegetable tanned leather — a patina-finished material that is exclusive to the flat Roma.

Shoes of Prey’s Roma flat sandal in vegetable tanned leather; Shoesofprey.com. Courtesy of Shoes of Prey.

Speaking to FN in a previous interview, Fox said that the growing trends toward customization is becoming “mainstream.”

“It’s not just something customers find interesting; it’s now something they expect,” Fox explained. “We develop all of our technology in-house, and have our own factory because we couldn’t find that anywhere in the world to offer it at scale.”

Last year Fox launched her first collection of shoes for the brand labeled Jodie Fox by Shoes of Prey.

Shoes of Prey’s Roma heels; Shoesofprey.com. Courtesy of Shoes of Prey.

