Robert Clergerie’s Creative Director Talks New Vision for the Iconic Brand

Robert Clergerie CEO Perry Oosting and creative director David Tourniaire-Beauciel. Courtesy image

Change is underway at Robert Clergerie — and in more ways than one. The iconic French brand recently tapped Perry Oosting to succeed Eva Taub as CEO and named David Tourniaire-Beauciel its creative director, replacing Roland Mouret.

With 25 years’ experience in the industry — including time spent at Ferragamo, Maison Margiela, Givenchy and Balenciaga — French shoe designer Tourniaire-Beauciel has both a solid track record and a precise vision for his role.

“The direction is quite clear and quite easy,” he told Footwear News.“I want to take the real DNA of Clergerie but be more modern in the new interpretation. You take two records, you mix it together and there’s a new one. Fashion is like that.”

The “real DNA,” he explains, goes back to the brand’s heritage of brogues, architectural shapes and mixed materials, which he plans to balance with current trends. “Robert was famous for this kind of courageous direction,” said Tourniaire-Beauciel. “You’ve got all these different kinds of DNA as strong as each other, and I want to bring them back to mix everything and create a hybrid.”