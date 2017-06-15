5 Red Shoes That Will Have You On-Trend for Fall — And Are Comfortable

Beautifeel suede style with side zips in cherry red. Johnathon Kelso

There’s a red alert sounding in the shoe industry as designers embrace the sizzling color for their upcoming fall ’17 collections.

But don’t think all reds are created equal. Instead, they run the gamut from tomato red that’s yellow-based and berry red that’s blue-based.

Otz quilted slip-on. Courtesy of brand

High-end footwear designer Thierry Rabotin opts for fire engine red for a boot with elastic straps, while Israeli brand Beautifeel does its side-zip shoe in supple red suede. For a more casual take on the color, Arcopedico interprets a moccasin the flaming color, and Otz adds a quilted effect to a slip-on.

Thierry Rabotin elastic strap boot. Courtesy of brand

Pantone Color Institute, a global authority on color and provider of professional color standards for the design industries, has highlighted the top 10 color stories from the fall ’17 designer runway collections in both New York and London and shades of red take the top spot on both sides of the pond.

Softinos slouch boot in supple suede. Johnathon Kelso

From the New York runways, the color Grenadine lead the way, described as a “powerful, evocative, dynamic red, Grenadine is a confident and self-assured attention getter.” London, on the other hand, opted for Flame Scarlet, a “vivid, powerful red, this strong shade leads the way for fall in London.”

<br />Arcopedico moccasin with contrast stitching. Courtesy of brand

According to branding expert and color consultant Jill Morton, who teaches color theory at the School of Architecture, University of Hawaii, red is the color of extremes and the color of passionate love, seduction, violence danger, anger and adventure. It is also one of the top two favorite colors of all people.

L’Artiste side-zip bootie with circular cutouts. George Chinsee

So go ahead and try a pair or red shoes on for size. There’s likely a tone to fit your personal style.

