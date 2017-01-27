Minnetonka and Rebecca Minkoff Are Collaborating Once Again

Minnetonka x Rebecca Minkoff Studded Kilty moc in magenta. Courtesy of brand.

Iconic moccasin maker Minnetonka is once again joining forces with designer Rebecca Minkoff for its second Rebecca Minkoff x Minetonaka collaboration.

Based on the success of the spring ’16 series, which included the Studded Kilty moccasin, the color offering is being updated to now include magenta suede and black smooth leather. The mocs will retail for $98 and are available online today.

Minnetonka is the real deal when it comes to moccasins. The family-owned company launched in 1946. Its collection of footwear, boots, slippers and sandals is sold globally.

Minnetonka x Rebecca Minkoff Studded Kilty moc in black. Courtesy of brand.

Minkoff told Footwear News she was eager to form the alliance. She is already “loyal” to Minnetonka personally says they also easily transition from streetwear to festivalwear.

In addition to the Studded Kilty mocs, the collaboration’s ongoing styles include the Double Fringe Tramper, a lace-up boot selling for $195, the Tall Fringe Boot priced at $225 and the Knee High Lace Up Boot at $245.

Fringe isn’t going away anytime soon, so the collection is a wardrobe investment, and it also delivers on comfort as well as style.

