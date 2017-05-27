People Are Freaking Out Over Old Navy’s $1 Flip-Flop Sale in the Best Way on Social Media

Sandal styles featured in an Old Navy store during a special $1 flip-flop sale running May 27-28. Courtesy of Instagram

It’s that time of year again — Old Navy’s annual $1 flip-flop sale has bargain hunters taking to social media to spread the word and show off their bounty.

Fans of the retailer’s beloved promotion got their chance to score the sandals today when a special pre-sale launched (running through Sunday) for cardholders. The early in-store $1 flip-flop sale is only available to customers with an Old Navy, Gap or Banana Republic card.

The reactions on Instagram and Twitter showed that shoppers were reveling in picking up the summertime staple ahead of the masses on June 24, when the deal will be open to all shoppers. Check out our guide to find out what you need to know ahead of the big day.

“Love love love these adorable #flipflops I bought my daughter today at @oldnavy only a $1.00 a pair! They are the perfect #summer #apparel,” an Instagram user captioned a photo of two children’s styles — one in blue with popsicles and ice cream graphics, and the other in pink emblazoned with watermelons.

Another user shared a pink pair that had “Rose” on of the footbed of one sandal and “All Day” on the right side. “Flip flop tip: throw them out at the end of each summer. There’s loads of studies showing high levels of bacteria living on them. You don’t need that in your life,” the captioned read. “Besides, @oldnavy has some basics on sale all weekend for $1. Yes!! All their flip flops are $1.”

Many of the styles available for the $1 are in basic colors, including blush pink, hot pink, teal, bronze, purple, black and white in men’s and women’s sizes.

When you are crafty ! #oldnavy #flipflops #diy A post shared by Richard & Jennifer Ackley (@ackley41214) on May 27, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Another shopper found an entirely different kind of way to make good use of the $1 sale — an opportunity to experiment with DIY crafts. The Instagram account showed Old Navy flip-flops repurposed as a Americana door wreath in red, white and blue, and a floral pastel wreath version.

See more social media reactions below.

Today and Tomorrow ONLY! Are $1 flip flops when you use or open your Old Navy card. 😱 #oldnavy #greatsouthterritory #dollarflipflops A post shared by OldNavy💙 (@oldnavyandersonstation) on May 27, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Dollar flip flop sale #oldnavy 🌈 A post shared by ⒸⒽⓇⒾⓈⓉⒾⓃⒶ (@clevenkotbgirl) on May 27, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT