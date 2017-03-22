This Go-To Prom Dress Designer Reveals How to Pick the Right Shoes

Sherri Hill's spring 2017 collection dress. Courtesy of Sherri Hill.

Prom season is approaching, and finding the right dress is only half the battle.

When it comes to teaming a prom night look with shoes, it’s a matter of careful coordination that’s “based on a few things: length, color and aesthetic of the dress,” designer Sherri Hill told Footwear News.

Designer Sherri Hill recommends silver, gold and nude colors to complement any dress. Courtesy of Sherri Hill.

Hill, whose spring ’17 collection plays on cutouts, lace and pastels, concluded SXSW with an intimate concert featuring musicians Forever In Your Mind (wearing Ben Sherman) at her Austin headquarters on Saturday, and she shared with FN her tips on how to complete a prom look from head to toe.

And she certainly knows what makes a winning look for a big night — previous Miss USA, Miss Universe and Miss America titleholders have been crowned in her dresses.

No heel? No problem. Hill advises that this is the season to play by your own style rules and not feel pressured to stomp out in stilettos. “With kitten heels, platforms and flats all trending, I think there are so many ways to enjoy yourself in heels other than traditional styles you usually see.”

Shoe comfort and dress style should be major considerations for footwear silhouettes, but for color, Hill suggests sticking to three timeless hues if you can’t find the right palette. “I think silver, gold and nude are always a safe choice and can look good with almost any color,” she explained.

Finally, one-color everything is also on the radar for trends to spot this season. “I’ve also noticed a lot of girls going with monochromatic looks and matching their shoe color to their dress, which I think is very flattering.”