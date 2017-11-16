Model Georgia Fowler Sings in Vince Camuto’s ‘Pitch Perfect’-Inspired Campaign

A still from "Pitch Perfect 2." Facebook

The Barden Bellas may have some competition on their hands. Vince Camuto has partnered with Universal Pictures’ “Pitch Perfect 3” for the brand’s latest holiday campaign, and leading the charge of the Vince Camuto a cappella group is model Georgia Fowler.

The new campaign includes a festive “Pitch Perfect”-inspired video that puts Fowler front and center as she and her fellow group members sing a holiday rendition of Haim’s “Want You Back” — a cappella of course.

Throughout the video, the girls are seen dressed in head-to-toe Vice Camuto, including embellished open-toe booties and metallic strappy sandals paired with glittering minidresses.

Watch the fun clip below.

Along with the video campaign, consumers will soon have an opportunity to enter the Vince Camuto x “Pitch Perfect 3” premiere sweepstakes. The grand prize winner will receive tickets to the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp star once again in the third “Pitch Perfect” movie, which hits theaters nationwide on Dec. 22.

