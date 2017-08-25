Pippa Middleton & Women On-the-Go Have a Secret Style Weapon — Foldable Flats

View Slideshow Shop Pippa Middleton's go-to foldable footwear brand, Cocorose London. Splash/brand

Foldable flats may not be the most glamorous style secret, but they sure are practical.

And if you’re anything like Pippa Middleton and you’re constantly on the move, they are a must. That said, British brand Cocorose London, founded in 2007, is the newlywed’s go-to for foldable footwear. In addition to Middleton — Dame Helen Mirren has been known to wear the label, as well as Lupita Nyong’o.

Here, the 33-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge paired the Clapham loafer with a green and white patterned dress while walking her dog near her home in London. The style is hand-crafted with soft premium woven leather and features double cushioned insoles with padded achilles heels to ensure maximum comfort.

Pippa Middleton walks her dog in Cocorose London foldable loafers in London on July 16, 2016. Splash News

Middleton has also been spotted wearing ballet flats from the brand as well.

You can shop the style for your via the link below. Moreover, click through the gallery for more additional foldable footwear brands such as Rollasoles and Footzyfolds.

Cocorose London Clapham White Loafers, $104; cocoroselondon.com

