Trendy Beverly Hills Nail Salon Launched Chic Strappy Post-Pedicure Sandals for All Occasions

Olive & June's Saturday Sandals; $65; Olivejune.com. Courtesy of Olive & June

Popular Los Angeles-based nail salon Olive & June has found the perfect companion to a fresh pedicure that’s stylish enough to wear inside the salon and on the streets.

Founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle collaborated with accessories designer Charlotte Stone on a luxe-looking collection of Saturday Sandals that launched last week at the shop’s three L.A. outposts.

Olive & June’s Saturday Sandals; $65; Olivejune.com. Courtesy of Olive & June

The footwear blends the function of post-pedicure slippers with enough space around the feet to not ruin any polish, and it features a sleek design with changeable laces.

The Saturday Sandals have a comfort-focused construction with cushioned memory foam insoles and retail for $65 at Olive & June salons in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and Pasadena, and online. They’re available in five colors — tan, bone, black, blush and pearl — with the option to separately purchase laces in other colors.

Olive & June’s Saturday Sandals; $65; Olivejune.com. Courtesy of Olive & June

Olive & June founder Tuttle said the idea behind the sandals happened organically.

“After treating yourself to an amazing pedicure, scrunching your toes into your shoes or shuffling out of the salon in paper flip-flops just doesn’t seem right,” Tuttle said. “I just had to create the perfect pedi sandal that would keep your polish pretty, feel insanely comfy, and was cute enough to actually want to wear out and about.”

Olive & June’s Saturday Sandals; $65; Olivejune.com. </p> <dd class="wp-caption-dd"> Courtesy of Olive & June