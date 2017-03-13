Step Into a Pair of Shoes Inspired by a Hawaiian Landmark

Iconic Royal Hawaiian hotel marks 90 years. Courtesy of Paul Mayer

Designer Paul Mayer is going Hawaiian. A regular at the famed Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Honolulu, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, Mayer has designed a special capsule collection commemorating the landmark.

Mayer, who has frequented the hotel for the past 25 years, has designed a series of looks based on his signature ballet flat. The collection includes a classic ballet, low heel and wedge styles, all done in the hotel’s signature pink. All are embroidered with a blue script R and H, rendered in the exact font used in the hotel’s original logo. For those hotel aficionados who want to be more subtle, the shoes also come in pink on pink.

The Royal Hawaiian hotel’s has been a pop-culture fixture for decades. The hotel has been seen in such films as “Gidget Goes Hawaiian” and “Big Eyes,” as well as on TV shows including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “Mad Men.”

“We’ve visited the Royal Hawaiian for over 25 years — enjoying it’s impeccable service, relaxing at the Mai Tai Bar and sailing on Kepoikai,” said Mayer. “In fact, our brand colors were inspired by the hotel. We have been waiting for the right time to pay tribute to our home away from home, and the 90th anniversary year is perfect. The collection was carefully researched to emulate the hotel’s signature style, highlight its colors, and include their iconic script, which all originated in the 1920s. We are honored to be part of this milestone and see our shoes at the Pink Palace.”

The shoes, retailing for $220, are available at the Hotel’s Pashma boutique and Bloomingdale’s in Hawaii.

