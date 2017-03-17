7 Pretty Open-Toe Shoes for Spring With Nail Polish to Match

View Slideshow Badgley Mischka satin D'Orsay pump with tonal nail polish. Courtesy Bloomingdale's/Estee Lauder.

Spring is just days away and it’s time for some toe reveal. While it may be a bit too early for sandals in most parts of the country, it’s the perfect time to start planning your warmer weather looks.

But don’t even think of stepping out in an open-toe shoe without first adding a splash of color to your nails. Polish is the perfect way to turn a single pair of shoes into a range of looks, instantly multiplying your wardrobe.

Pair a Manolo Blahnik sandal with polish by Marc Jacobs. Courtesy of Barneys/Sephora.

For those who prefer a neutral effect, pair OPI’s “Coconuts Over OPI” with a beige ankle wrap pump from Kendall+ Kylie, while a crotched bootie from Tabitha Simmons pairs well with Dolce and Gabbana’s “Wild Green” polish.

If neutrals aren’t your thing, pop in some color with a bright pink asymmetric pump from Karen Millen and OPI’s “Big Apple Red” polish for a tone-on-tone effect.

Looking for a work appropriate way to add a dash of nail color? Stuart Weitzman does a strappy sandal that works as a backdrop to Essie’s burgundy “Skirting the Tissue” polish.

And for some night drama, try Badgley Mischka’s satin d’Orsay pump with Estée Lauder’s “Ballerina Pink” polish.

