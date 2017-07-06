13 Nude Shoe Styles for Darker Skin Tones

View Slideshow Shop nude shoe styles in darker skin tones from Christian Louboutin, Casedi and More. Christian Louboutin/Farfetch

With the recent June 28 release of Christian Louboutin’s special nude capsule collection, FN is taking a look at some of the styles from the label’s multihued line, as well as other brands that offer a great range of nude selections for darker skin tones.

First off, encrusted with a Swarovski crystal dégradé, these Louboutin ankle strap pumps make the perfect party shoe.

Christian Louboutin Degrarivierina Toudou N°7, $1,395; christianlouboutin.com

Another great statement shoe for summer ’17 is the Cherrysandal Ada platform pump, featuring a sleek buckle and PVC strap.

Christian Louboutin Cherrysandal Ada N°6, $895; christianlouboutin.com

Also trying to bring a wider range of nude colorways to the fashion world is shoe brand Kahmune.

“I was in search of items that matched my dark skin tone, but all I kept coming across were the same beige, cream and tan shades,” Jamela Acheampong told Elle this year on why she started Kahmune. “It was overtly clear that ‘nude’ had a type.”

Enter: Kahmune’s leather ankle strap sandal — perfectly simple and chic.

Kahmune Enugu Lucy Sandal, £219; kahmune.com

Another shoe from the collection are these classic pointed-toe suede pumps.

Kahmune Kumasi Becky x Suede Pump, £189; kahmune.com

