These Nude Sandals for All Skin Tones Will Practically Disappear On Your Feet

Tkees' foundation bar sandals feature nude color ranges for all women. Courtesy of Tkees

Tkees, known for its signature flip-flops worn by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and Blake Lively, is putting a fresh spin on its color offering this season with today’s launch of its Foundation Bar — a collection that consists of nine shades that seamlessly blend with a range of skin tones for a barefoot look.

According to the brand, the collection was created to empower strong women of every racial background and to embrace their individuality. All sandals are handmade of leather in Brazil for an artisan look and retail for $50 online.

Tkees Seashell sandal; $50; tkees.com

The cosmetic-inspired tones are done in matte, gloss and shimmer finishes in color stories that include Sunkissed for light skin with neutral undertones; Nude Beach for light skin with blush undertones; Sunbliss to complement warm olive skin; Cocobutter for medium, olive-toned skin; Beachbum, cool brown for medium to dark skin; Au Natural for dark skin with golden undertones; Heat Wave, rich brown with red undertones; and Deep Glow, deep brown for rich, dark skin.

Tkees Sunbliss sandal; $50; tkees.com

Tkees Sunbliss sandals Courtesy of Tkees.

For those who are prepared to get a tan this summer, it might be wise to pick up a few extra pairs in darker skin tones.

Everyday California Debuts First Flip-Flops — and Here’s Where to Get Them

9 Comfortable Flip-Flops You’ll Want to Wear Everywhere This Summer