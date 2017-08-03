8 Best Deals on Brandname Boots for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

View Slideshow Shop Stuart Weitzman Notazzie ankle boots at Nordstrom's Anniversary sale. Courtesy of Nordstrom

Believe it or not, fall is fast approaching — meaning that before you know it, you’re going to be spotting different boots left and right. As for ankle boots, while some will only whip them out come September — many will wear them straight through the summer months as well. That said, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is the perfect opportunity to score discounted deals on brand-name shoes.

The buzzy bargain extravaganza ends Sunday.

If you want to channel an avid ankle boot fan like Gigi Hadid, slip into these Stuart Weitzman suede booties marked down from $575.

Stuart Weitzman Notazzie Bootie, $349.90; nordstrom.com

Get a little fringe-y with these cool Rag & Bone Italian-suede boots with a contrasting cap toe.

Rag & Bone Margot Fringe Cap Toe Bootie, $329.90; nordstrom.com

For a waterproof option to keep your feet dry and looking stylish, you can’t go wrong with these chic, leather Cole Haan boots.

Cole Haan Lyla Waterproof Bootie, $159.90; nordstrom.com

To shop more ankle boots from the Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Breaks Daywear Fashion Rules in This Lingerie Slipdress — But Her Shoes Make It Work

Aldo Group to Buy Camuto Group in Powerhouse Shoe Deal

These Are the Best Online Stores to Shop for Women’s Shoes