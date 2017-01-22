7 Polka Dot Shoes to Celebrate National Polka Dot

View Slideshow Charlotte Olympia Bacall pump,$695; <a href="http://www.zappos.com/p/charlotte-olympia-bacall-nude-black-suede-netting/product/8837060/color/674091">zappos.com</a> Courtesy of zappos.com.

Yes, Virginia, there is a National Polka Dot Day — and it’s today, Jan. 22.

There are lots of fun, wacky national days, but the most fashionable among them is polka dot day. Time to step into footwear that pays homage to the novelty pattern.

<strong>Kate Spade New York Licorice Polka Dot Pump, $298; <a href="http://www1.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/kate-spade-new-york-licorice-polka-dot-pointed-toe-high-heel-pumps?ID=1871256&pla_country=US&cm_mmc=Google-PLA-ADC-_-Women%27s%20Shoes-WomensShoesCoop-_-Kate%20Spade%20New%20York-_-888445782879USA&SEM-Take20-Special-Offer&CAWELAID=120156070004314742&CAGPSPN=pla&CAAGID=37105360066&CATCI=aud-60990895624:pla-279616725751&CATARGETID=120156070004669318&cadevice=c" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >bloomingdales.com </a></strong> Courtesy of bloomingdales.com.

While the print may seem to lend itself to more casual footwear, you may be surprised to find the luxury market has put its spin on women’s shoes that pay homage to these classic dots. Among designers adding dots of all sizes to their looks are Kate Spade and Charlotte Olympia.

For those that may find these tony brands out of reach, Chinese Laundry has its version, Shoes of Prey showcases the pattern with a ballet flat, while Crocs is having some fun of its own with a series of polka dot styles that pays homage to Minnie Mouse — the celebrity rodent known for her fondness for polka dots.

Chinese Laundry Rubie Scalloped Sandal, $39.99; <a href="http://www.6pm.com/p/chinese-laundry-rubie-scalloped-sandal-black-polka-dot/product/8886136/color/16846?gclid=Cj0KEQiAh4fEBRCZhriIjLfArrQBEiQArzzDAQ_FT8ErqPQnijYddwt9SRbfRka-G5RkD7PQezOrGXQaAkKp8P8HAQ&zhlfid=139&kpid=38224821&ef_id=VBHJ5AAAAPsjETKx:20170120201107:s" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >6pm.com</a> Courtesy of 6pm.com.

The collection also coincides with Disney’s “Rocks the Dots” campaign celebrating Minnie’s signature style with a wide range of polka dot-inspired merchandise.

<strong>Crocs Minnie Dots Clog, $39.99; <a href="http://www.crocs.com/p/womens-classic-minnie-rocks-the-dots-clogs/204871.html?cid=063" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >crocs.com</a></strong> Courtesy of crocs.com

Polka dots are also showing up on rain boots, a clever way to brighten a dreary day. Here, they reveal their protective powers.

Shoes of Prey ballet flat, $168.95; <strong><a href="http://shop.nordstrom.com/s/shoes-of-prey-polka-dot-ballet-flat-women/4357310?cm_mmc=google-_-productads-_-Women%3AShoes%3AFlats-_-5171987&rkg_id=h-13d38ae4de2f0ed29070b963e61cab99_t-1484943378&adpos=1o2&creative=57187812113&device=c&network=g&gclid=Cj0KEQiAh4fEBRCZhriIjLfArrQBEiQArzzDAffd2ifO7gun1NuGoOXHfvFfr7xkjbnAawlK4vJ23_8aAu-F8P8HAQ" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >nordstrom.com</a></strong> Courtesy of nordstrom.com.

With all attention focused on the feet with these whimsical looks, apparel should be clean and simple.

