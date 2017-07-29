Match Your Shoes to Your Lips For National Lipstick Day

View Slideshow Shop shoes to match your lip color on National Lipstick Day. Brand/Barneys.

It’s National Lipstick Day makeup lovers — and to celebrate, FN is taking a look at how you can match your shoes to your lip color. Just last month, Gigi Hadid turned heads while sporting an intense red lip with Stuart Weitzman clingy boots in the same shade. That said, this is the perfect opportunity to try the look.

First off, this red wine-colored Mac Power Driven lipstick fits really nicely with these metallic burgundy Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Power Driven Mac Lipstick, $17; maccosmetics.com; Stuart Weitzman NudistSong Satin Sandals, $425; net-a-porter.com

Make a statement by swiping on some of this Nars lip pencil in midnight blue and slipping into these Balenciaga over-the-knee ultra-pointed boots.

Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Midnight Blue, $27; sephora.com; Balenciaga Knife cuissard crepe boots, $1,395; farfetch.com

Speaking of making a statement — try this coral lipstick from Givenchy paired with these fringe-strap Casadei wedges.

Givenchy Les Saisons Le Rouge in Coral Gypsophila, $37; sephora.com; Casadei Fringe Strap Wedge Sandals, $407; farfetch.com

To shop more matching shoes and lipstick, check out the gallery above.

