Sweet Shoes for National Ice Cream Day

View Slideshow Shop ice cream embellished shoes on National Ice Cream Day. Courtesy of Zappos

Talk about a sweet thing to celebrate. National Ice Cream Day is observed each year on the third Sunday in July and is part of National Ice Cream Month.

Naturally, there are deals happening all over, at places like Dairy Queen, McDonalds and Baskin Robbins. But why not take things a step further and wear your ice cream? As popular as the cold treat is, it’s not a surprise that there are ice cream-inspired shoes out there.

These Sophia Webster slides feature pom poms that are made to look like little scoops of ice cream.

Sophia Webster Jada pompom-embellished patent-leather slides, $360; matchesfashion.com

Another cute option is this pair of Circus by Sam Edelman espadrille slip-ons — one shoe is embroidered with an ice cream cone (complete with sprinkles and a cherry on top, while the other shoe says “Scream.”

Circus by Sam Edelman Leni “I Scream” Espadrille Flats, $33; macys.com

To shop more ice-cream inspired footwear on National Ice Cream Day, check out the gallery.

