The MTV Movie & TV Awards Celeb Swag Bag Includes These Grecian-Style Sandals

The swag bag for special guests at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Courtesy of MTV.

Celebrity nominees, presenters and performers celebrated outstanding achievement on the big screen and small screen today at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles. Though only a few actors will take home a trophy, everybody’s a winner.

Guests received a swag bag with plenty of freebies ranging from luxury items to affordable items, including a four-night stay at El Castillo Boutique Luxury Hotel in Costa Rica, a Bombata briefcase, Hasbro games and more. Products range in categories such as beauty, fashion, food and technology.

Malibu Jane ’s “Laguna” embellished thong sandal; $49; Malibujane.com. Courtesy of Malibu Jane.

Among the goods is a pair of sleek sandals from California-based brand Malibu Jane. The entertainers will walk away with the label’s “Laguna” Grecian-style thong sandal that features vegan leather, an embellished ankle strap thong and zipper at the back. The shoes retail for $49 on Malibujane.com.

For those who walked the carpet in towering heels, they might find a reprieve for their feet with another product included in the gift bag — Pillows for Your Feet’s Stiletto RX Foot Spray, a product that claims to improve conditions for comfort and retails for $39 on Pillowsforyourfeet.com. Created by celebrity podiatrist and inventor Dr. Suzanne M. Levine, the product can be applied on the feet to “before heading out or any time you start to experience fatigue, discomfort, and pain.”