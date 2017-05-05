7 Cute Mother-Daughter Shoe Styles to Wear on Mother’s Day

View Slideshow Sperry's Seacoast style sneaker for moms and daughters. Courtesy of brand.

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and there’s no better time for mothers and daughters to share their love for each other and — shoes.

There’s a range of footwear brands today offering companion looks for moms and girls. While some are exact duplicates, others take elements from adult styles and bring them down to kids’ versions.

Moms, however, need not to worry that these styles may be too grown-up for little ones. Footwear designers have shied away from pumps, offering more casual looks both generations can feel comfortable wearing.

For a weekend on the high seas, iconic boat shoe brand Sperry offers an updated sneaker-inspired styles that works on land and sea, while moccasin maker Minnetonka does its classic Thunderbird beaded style in a range of sizes that work for all ages.

Heading to a local park for an afternoon walk? Teva has you covered with styles that can easily navigate a stream or trail.

Teva women’s Original Universal; $50; teva.com and Teva children’s Terra-Float Universal; $50; teva.com

For fitness enthusiasts, Skechers Go Walk styles that are part of today’s popular athleisure trend and are sport cushioned insoles and flexible lightweight outsoles.

If brunch is on the agenda, Nina steps up to the plate with sophisticated wedge styles that are grown-up enough for mom, but maintain their little girl appeal, while authentic ballet brand Bloch does its version of the classic look for everyday wear.

And, for those who want to go all out on Mother’s Day, pick up a mommy-and-me look from Lily Pulitzer.

Click through the gallery to see all of FN’s picks.

