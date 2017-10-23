Olive Is the New Black In Minnetonka x Duluth Pack’s Outdoorsy Collaboration

Minnetonka

Olive is the new black for the Minnetonka Moccasin Company, which came together with Duluth Pack for a collection of olive-colored shoes and bags.

Inspired by the green woods of the American North, the collection is made up of two carry-all bags and two pairs of moccasins, made from a combination of suede, sheepskin and canvas fabric. Features like fringe, metal buckles, and chocolate-colored suede straps give the pieces a rugged, vintage look inspired by the working styles of days long gone.

Both Minnesota-based brands are drawing upon the signature olive and other rich, autumnal colors such as black and chocolate brown to create a new, outdoorsy collection for the winter and fall.

“Our priority has always been and will always be on our quality and meeting our customer’s needs,” said Tom Sega, Duluth Pack’s president. “The focus for the Duluth Pack and Minnetonka Moccasin collaboration is providing the aesthetic and functionality our customers want and expect from both of our companies.”

The pieces, which are meant to give off a sturdy and outdoorsy look, will be available exclusively online on both Minnetonka’s and Duluth Pack’s websites. The collection will be available in November and go for $70 to $80 for the moccasins and $110 to $170 for the bags.