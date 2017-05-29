11 White Shoes to Wear After Memorial Day

View Slideshow Leather Buckle Kiltie Mule Flat, $750; <a href="http://www.bergdorfgoodman.com/Prada-Leather-Buckle-Kiltie-Mule-Flat/prod129360102_cat428606__/p.prod?icid=&searchType=EndecaDrivenCat&rte=%252Fcategory.service%253FitemId%253Dcat428606%2526pageSize%253D30%2526No%253D30%2526Ns%253DPCS_SORT%2526refinements%253D718&eItemId=prod129360102&cmCat=product">bergdorfgoodman.com</a> Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Ah, Memorial Day. Considered the official start to the summer and a day when hot dogs and hamburgers are in abundance, the holiday also means the start of freely wearing all the white your heart desires.

While technically it’s completely fine to wear white before Memorial Day, or after Labor Day, the colorway is undoubtably more common during the summer months.

With that said, FN rounded up 11 pairs of white shoes for you to rock this season.

These strappy white peep-toe sandals from Jimmy Choo make for the perfect heeled summer sandal for occasions when you want to be a little more dressed up.

Jimmy Choo Dillan 100 Sandals. Courtesy of Farfetch

Jimmy Choo Dillan 100 Sandals, $895; farfetch.com.

Taking a note out of Gigi Hadid’s book, for an edgier style, try these classic white Doc Martens.

Women’s 1460 smooth boot. Courtesy of brand

Dr. Martens Women’s 1460 Smooth, $135; drmartens.com

It’s seems that as of late, satin slides have been ubiquitous. If you’re looking to try the trend, slip into this elegant pair from The Row.

Ellen ruched slides from The Row. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

The Row ‘Ellen’ ruched satin slides, $745; net-a-porter.com

To shop more white shoes, check out the gallery.

