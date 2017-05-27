How to Get the Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales

Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer. Aside from barbecues and time at the beach or pool, this weekend also means there will be lots of great sales on shoes you can wear now and later.
Here, we round up some of the best sales and how to shop them.
Modern Vice 40 percent off online with code VICEMEMORIAL2017
Aldo Buy one, get one 40 percent off; free shipping on all online orders and free pick-up in store
Barneys Warehouse Up to 60 percent off sale site-wide
Bloomingdale’s Up to 60 percent off sale items
Calvin Klein Extra 50 percent off sale styles
Coach Up to 50 percent off select styles
Dear Frances 25 percent off select styles with code MEMORIAL25
Farfetch Up to 50 percent off select styles
Loeffler Randall 30 percent off select spring styles
Lord & Taylor 25 percent off online orders of $200 or more or 20 percent off purchases up to $200 using promo code GIVE
Michael Kors Extra 25 percent off sale styles
Nina Spend $80 get $25 off; spend $175 get $50 off; spend $225 get $80 off
Nordstrom Up to 40 percent off select styles
Pierre Hardy 50 percent off select spring/summer styles in stores and online
Rachel Zoe Extra 25 percent off select shoe styles with code CHICSHOES
Rebecca Minkoff Up to 60 percent off
Steve Madden Buy one, get one 50 percent off, plus free shipping