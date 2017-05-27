How to Get the Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales

Memorial Day weekend sales. REX Shutterstock

Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer. Aside from barbecues and time at the beach or pool, this weekend also means there will be lots of great sales on shoes you can wear now and later.

Here, we round up some of the best sales and how to shop them.

Modern Vice 40 percent off online with code VICEMEMORIAL2017

Aldo Buy one, get one 40 percent off; free shipping on all online orders and free pick-up in store

Barneys Warehouse Up to 60 percent off sale site-wide

Bloomingdale’s Up to 60 percent off sale items

Calvin Klein Extra 50 percent off sale styles

Coach Up to 50 percent off select styles

Dear Frances 25 percent off select styles with code MEMORIAL25

Farfetch Up to 50 percent off select styles

Loeffler Randall 30 percent off select spring styles

Lord & Taylor 25 percent off online orders of $200 or more or 20 percent off purchases up to $200 using promo code GIVE

Michael Kors Extra 25 percent off sale styles

Nina Spend $80 get $25 off; spend $175 get $50 off; spend $225 get $80 off

Nordstrom Up to 40 percent off select styles

Pierre Hardy 50 percent off select spring/summer styles in stores and online

Rachel Zoe Extra 25 percent off select shoe styles with code CHICSHOES

Rebecca Minkoff Up to 60 percent off

Steve Madden Buy one, get one 50 percent off, plus free shipping