Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly Approve These Vintage-Style Boots

What’s better than a pair of good boots? A pair of The Great. boots — approved by red carpet fixtures Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly.

The actresses helped celebrate women’s apparel brand The Great.’s first foray into footwear on Tuesday at a rustic-style launch party under the stars, with nods to Americana that start with “B”: barbecue, bluegrass and boots.

The Great. designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott shared that their new Boxcar boot was inspired by the vintage shoes that have been featured in every look book for their label. Customers liked the style so much that Current and Elliott were keen on making their own version.

The boots are currently available in cordovan, cognac and black colorways for $425 on thisisthegreat.com.

Some of the design features include a leather upper, a tooled ridge down the center toe and twill-tape finished canvas lining.

More shoes are on the radar from the American classics brand, including a new style for holiday ’17 and a full collection of shoes debuting for spring ’18.

