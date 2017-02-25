Luxe Boot Label Inuikii Is Launching a Sandal Collection

View Slideshow Inuikii spring '17 sandal with woven cotton upper. Courtesy of brand

Swiss-based boot brand Inuikii is coming out of the cold.

The 3-year-old footwear label, known for its high-fashion luxury cold-weather boots, is launching its first collection of sandals this spring.

The series consists of a dozen sporty silhouettes that are in keeping with Inuikii’s outdoor-chic vibe. There are crisscross and two-strap slip-ons, as well as thong flip-flops, each with a molded suede-covered footbed and durable polyurethane outsole.

What sets these looks apart, though, is their material interest: Straps are made from premium leather, colored raffia or braided cotton and feature hand-stitched stones and pearls from Turkey.

Inuikii metallic leather sandal with ankle wrap for spring ’17. Courtesy of brand

Inuikii spring sandal with Spanish raffia strap and fringe. Courtesy of brand

Inuikii slide sandal with Turkish hand-stitched pearls. Courtesy of brand

The collection will hit stores in the coming weeks, and will retail for between $260 and $400. Click through the slideshow to see more styles from the sandal collection.

Inuikii was founded by footwear veteran Cinzia Magg, who helped introduce the Hunter Boot brand to Switzerland and Germany. Last fall, she began rebranding the boot label from its previous name, Ikkii, to a moniker that more closely reflects the brand’s ethos. (Inuikii is based on the Inuit words for “attractive and “cold.”)

Since launching, the brand has developed a strong following in Europe, with key retail partners including Luisa Via Roma, Tsum and Mytheresa.com. Here in the States, it is carried by Bloomingdale’s, Revolve and Shopbop.com.

Inuikii’s low boot with rabbit fur, $358; Bloomingdales.com

