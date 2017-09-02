Here’s How to Shop the Best Labor Day Weekend Shoe Sales

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian shopping at Fendi in Paris. Splash

With Labor Day right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about sales. Now is the best time to shop for back-to-school shoes, different fall shoe styles and more.

And to make your life just a little bit easier, FN rounded up all the best shoe sales happening right now. Happy shoe shopping.

Nordstrom: Up to 40 percent off starting Sept. 1.

Marc Fisher Ltd Arrine Over-the-Knee Boot, $137.37; nordstrom.com

Bloomingdale’s: Save 40 to 60 percent on most sale shoes through Sept. 4.

Via Spiga Galore Cutout High Heel Slingback Sandals, $109.20; bloomingdales.com

Macy’s: Up to 20 percent off, plus free shipping with $49 purchase.

Anna Sui Loves Gannie Mules, $62.65; macys.com

L0rd & Taylor: Use code LABORDAY to get 20 percent off regular-priced and sale items, and 25 percent off clearance.

Nike Classic Leather Tennis Sneakers, $75; lordandtaylor.com

Dr. Scholl’s: Up to 50 percent off select sandals, plus free shipping.

Dr. Scholl’s Original Collection Malin Mule, $75. 95; drschollsshoes.com

