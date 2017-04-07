Celeb-Favorite Invite-Only Shop: Revolve Social Club Launches Pop-Up Open to Public This Weekend

Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba and more boldface names have had the time of their lives at Revolve Social Club — the invite-only L.A. digs where shopping, style and soirees are house rules.
And now, you’re invited to the party. The hip multi-label retailer is opening its doors to the public today through Sunday for a special pop-up featuring a capsule collection of head-to-toe music festival-inspired styles.
Some of the exclusive pieces in the collection include Revolve’s first footwear collaborations with Schutz and Chiara Ferragni.
Among the styles, Chira Ferragni x Revolve’s Macrame espadrilles feature slick embroidered cut-outs, a jute trim, and white canvas upper on a 1-inch platform. The shoes retail for $282.
And from Schutz, there are two statement-making shoes designed for the collaboration.
For those feeling naughty, the black leather Natalye sandal features a wrap ankle strap with buckle closure — all covered in grommet accents. The shoes retail for $200.
The Murana platform in an almond-neutral incorporates a braided trim and lace-up front with fringed tassel-accented wrap tie closures. The shoes retail for $200.
The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 8070 Melrose Ave. Special prizes, contests, meet-and-greets with vloggers, and celebrity appearances will be abound.
Revolve’s CEO Michael Mente said in a statement that the invite-only club, comprised of celebrities, VIP shoppers and influencers, is a “physical extension” of the brand.
“We are very excited to share it with the public for the first time,” Mente added. “With this special format we are able to create unique experiences, introduce new product and celebrate the brands and customers who have shaped Revolve.”
Previously, Kim Kardashian West debuted customized Yeezy boots atRevolve Social Club; Other celebrity appearances include Jessica Alba, for her denim line launch, and Kylie Jenner with Tyga at the Daniel Patrick x T-Raww kickoff.