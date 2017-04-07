Celeb-Favorite Invite-Only Shop: Revolve Social Club Launches Pop-Up Open to Public This Weekend

Kim Kardashian West at the Revolve Social Club REX Shutterstock.

Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba and more boldface names have had the time of their lives at Revolve Social Club — the invite-only L.A. digs where shopping, style and soirees are house rules.

And now, you’re invited to the party. The hip multi-label retailer is opening its doors to the public today through Sunday for a special pop-up featuring a capsule collection of head-to-toe music festival-inspired styles.

Revolve’s Social Club on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Courtesy image.

Some of the exclusive pieces in the collection include Revolve’s first footwear collaborations with Schutz and Chiara Ferragni.

Chira Ferragni x Revolve’s Macrame espadrilles. $282; Revolve.com. Courtesy of Revolve.

Among the styles, Chira Ferragni x Revolve’s Macrame espadrilles feature slick embroidered cut-outs, a jute trim, and white canvas upper on a 1-inch platform. The shoes retail for $282.

And from Schutz, there are two statement-making shoes designed for the collaboration.

Schutz x Revolve’s Natalye sandal; $200; Revolve.com. Courtesy of Revolve.

For those feeling naughty, the black leather Natalye sandal features a wrap ankle strap with buckle closure — all covered in grommet accents. The shoes retail for $200.

Schutz x Revolve’s Murana Espadrilles; $200; Revolve.com. Courtesy of Revolve.

The Murana platform in an almond-neutral incorporates a braided trim and lace-up front with fringed tassel-accented wrap tie closures. The shoes retail for $200.

The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 8070 Melrose Ave. Special prizes, contests, meet-and-greets with vloggers, and celebrity appearances will be abound.

Jessica Alba celebrates the launch of her JA x DL961 line wearing black booties at Revolve Social Club REX Shutterstock.

Revolve’s CEO Michael Mente said in a statement that the invite-only club, comprised of celebrities, VIP shoppers and influencers, is a “physical extension” of the brand.

“We are very excited to share it with the public for the first time,” Mente added. “With this special format we are able to create unique experiences, introduce new product and celebrate the brands and customers who have shaped Revolve.”

Actress Jamie Chung wears head-to-toe wares from Revolve, including the retailer’s new Stone Cold Fox x Raye shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Previously, Kim Kardashian West debuted customized Yeezy boots atRevolve Social Club; Other celebrity appearances include Jessica Alba, for her denim line launch, and Kylie Jenner with Tyga at the Daniel Patrick x T-Raww kickoff.