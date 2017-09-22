Kate Middleton Has a Hack That Lets Her Wear Heels All Day Long

Kate Middleton in Gdansk, Poland, on July 18. Rex Shutterstock

With all of her public appearances, Kate Middleton spends long stretches of time standing in her high heels, but the stylish royal is not immune to foot pain, and she’s come up with a smart hack for high heel-wearing.

Kate Middleton arrives at the Victoria & Albert Museum on June 29 clad in LK Bennett heels. REX Shutterstock

Her alleged hack? Alice Bow’s insoles, which are designed to cushion the ball of the foot and heels while also fitting into a shoe unnoticed.

The insoles — which come in a range of colors, all made of luxury leather, are crafted in the brand’s London studio and retail for just under $20.

Alice Bow insoles for high heels, $19.90; us.alicebow.com

Insoles are not the only style hack Middleton uses: She also has a trick involving tights. The duchess opts for ultrasheer tights under her dresses most of the time, which give the illusion of flawlessly smooth bare legs.

And for days with lots of walking — and a more casual dress code — the 35-year-old also sometimes ditches her heels, opting instead for her favorite all-white Superga sneakers.

Both Alice Bow and Superga sales have skyrocketed with Middleton’s support behind them. As the royal’s third pregnancy, which has been characterized by morning sickness thus far, continues, she’ll likely continue to rely on these tricks for increased comfort.

