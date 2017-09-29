Jessica Simpson Styled Her Rock-Themed Ad Campaign That Has Us Seeing Triple

Jessica Simpson Courtesy of brand

Jessica Simpson’s fall shoe collection is all about the boot, and the designer is showing them off in her new ads. Simpson stars in a rock ‘n’ roll-themed campaign, giving us a look at her latest designs through a kaleidoscope lens.

“We have so many standout boot styles this season that are on-trend and practical,” she said on her must-haves from the collection.

In the campaign, Simpson puts the spotlight on two over-the-knee silhouettes, one embellished with studs and the other in leopard print.

The multiples of Simpson in the images were for a specific reason: “I wanted to have fun and show the many sides of my personality for the new campaign. We ladies are complex and multilayered, [and] I celebrate it,” she said.

The ads for fall were shot in studio in Los Angeles by James Macari, and Simpson was responsible for her own styling with some help from her mom, Tina Simpson.

