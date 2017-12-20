This Is the New Shoe Brand College Kids Will Be Asking For

Former Topline exec Bill Snowden is back with new brand Jane and the Shoe. The line is set to launch in February with key retailers. Footwear News sat down with Snowden to discuss the label, its fresh designs and who exactly is Jane. Jane and the Shoe spring ’18. Courtesy of brand

Who is the targeted customer for Jane and the Shoe?

“She’s the nameless, faceless [woman]. We always picture her from behind or half face because everyone is Jane at some point in time. We have a focus group in Seattle, which has been a huge help. We have girls who come in and chat about the shoes. They tell us if certain styles are too hard to wear. They tell us if they don’t like a shoe, and we try to listen. They have great feedback, and they talk about comfort more than anything. There are three target groups: high school, college and post-college.”

What are some key styles for the brand’s debut season?

“We think we know what the big shoes are, but the consumer is going to tell us. For spring ’18, we have a floral package, and we followed up with denim and a cork story. Out of the spring garden party, we created the summer picnic, which is filled with ginghams. We also have summer suede and pink stories. [Silhouettes include] cup-sole sandals, trainers, one-band slides and two-buckle slides. For the first quarter, we also have our shine and sequin stories. We also did a street and sport design story with sweatband and terry textures. And for pre-fall, [we focused on] toe shapes and textures. The casual business is what Jane wears in her closet. Everything you see from us has a little height because we feel like she likes to get off the ground.”