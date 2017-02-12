Whimsical Shoe Brand Irregular Choice Unveils Jaw-Dropping Valentine’s Day Shoes

Irregular Choice's sequined Valentine's-themed platform pump. Courtesy of brand

Irregular Choice always takes whimsy to the next level. (Remember the brand’s over-the-top “Star Wars” and “Alice in Wonderland” shoes?)

And their new Valentine’s Day series is no different.

The collection consists of three styles, all featuring a thick platform and a V-shaped heel with a heart carved out of the middle.

But that’s just the beginning. Irregular Choice has decorated the shoe in signature madcap fashion.

For instance, the Rosie Cheeks pump (above), which retails for $190, is covered with pink and silver sequins in a chevron pattern, topped off by a pink pom-pom on the toe.

Then there’s the Rosie Black pump, priced at $230. It has a black-and-white color scheme, executed in polka dots and stripes, and to make things even more interesting, its cuff is removable. See it with and without the cuff below:

Irregular Choice Rosie Black pump with removable cuff, $230; Tiltedsole.com

The third style in Irregular Choice’s Valentine’s Day collection is the Rosie With Love. This side-zip bootie, priced at $230, features a glittery fabric upper embellished with a scalloped trim, silky ruff and, naturally, a huge oversize silver, sequined bow.

Irregular Choice’s Rosie With Love bootie, $230; Tiltedsole.com

All three styles are available now online at Tiltedsole.com, or at the Eilatan Shoes stores, located in LA’s Beverly Center or the Irvine Spectrum Centre in Irvine, Calif.

