You Can Get the Cool-Girl Sandals Look From NYFW’s Runway for $35

Shop Ipanema x Philippe Starck's Thing U sandal. Ipanema

Guess what? You can get the look from Phillip Lim’s spring ’18 collection for under $50.

Architect and designer Philippe Starck created a collection of sleek minimalist sandals for Brazilian sandal brand Ipanema that bare an uncanny resemblance to Philip Lim’s style, which recently debuted on the runway at New York Fashion Week.

A model wears the sock-sandal hybrid on the runway at 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring ’18 at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

While Lim’s avant-garde shoe is a sock-sandal hybrid, Ipanema’s polished rubber version differs slightly, offering a more simplistic design to the open-toe style. The sleek and modern Thing U sandal, which retails for $35, also comes in a variety of different colorways, including metallic and several shades of orange.

A sock-sandal hybrid on the runway at 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring ’18 at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Shop the alternative style below.

Ipanema Philippe Starck Thing U sandal, $35; ipanemausa.com

