7 Easy & Affordable Remedies to Alleviate Heel Pain

Beauty knows no pain, or so the saying goes. Since wearing hose or socks with shoes and even boots may be considered old school these days, heel blisters and other skin conditions are becoming commonplace as the foot comes into contact with the back of shoes.

This condition is not limited to one type of footwear. Among the most common are ballet flats and pumps where there’s little or no cushioning material at the heel counter. Athletic shoes do offer some protection at the area with padded collars, but heel friction can still occur, especially while running.

For those not quite ready to give up the barefoot look, there are a range of over-the-counter products on the market that offer pain relief. They include adhesives that are placed directly on the skin to oils and balms that remedy skin damage that’s already been done.

When considering any of these remedies, however, keep in mind that severe skin irritation might require a visit to the doctor.

• Band-Aid offers a Blister Gel Guard: a gel pad cushion with a waterproof adhesive that keeps the cushion in place.

• Cramer Moleskin sells an adhesive felt that can be cut to fit specific areas of the foot and is available in an easy-to-use dispensing box.

• BlisterZone features an easy-to-apply stick that can be applied to hot spots on the skin where blisters are likely to occur.

• For those who may have waited too long and blisters have already occurred, there’s tamanu oil, a USDA-certified organic oil that can be applied to affected areas.

So, enjoy that sockless look knowing help is on the way.

