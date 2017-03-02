7 Plush Slippers That’ll Have You On Trend For Fall 2017

View Slideshow Lamo's gray plaid scuff with faux-fur trim. Courtesy of brand.

The slipper market is taking a sophisticated turn for fall 2017, as designers embrace shades of gray as a key color palette.

Similar to what has been done with ready-t0-wear, gray is adding a touch of elegance to at-home looks in classic scuff silhouettes, ballet looks and versatile indoor-outdoor styles.

While slippers are often considered a holiday gift-giving item, they’re an integral part of any footwear closet due to their fashion and functional qualities. They’re a natural footnote with a pair of yoga pants for at-home dressing, or they can be teamed with today’s loungewear for a more relaxed look.

Dearfoams ’ cozy bootie with fold-over cuff. Courtesy of brand.

What really sells slippers is their comfort qualities. In fact, they’re often more comfortable than going barefoot since they provide extra support underfoot, especially as wood floors continue to replace carpeting in American homes.

Slippers are also a must-have when traveling, but don’t think they must be reserved for the hotel room. They can make any flight more comfortable as well as cozy.

Patricia Green scuff with faux-fur pompom. George Chinesee.

And for those who ask that guests remove their shoes upon entering their homes, they can take a page out of Martha Stewart’s book and keep slippers at the door for guests to slip on.

