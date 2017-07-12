Gigi Hadid’s Pixie Cut Channels Retro French Girl Style in New Stuart Weitzman Ads

Gigi Hadid, left, and Jean Seberg in "Breathless." REX Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid ditched her long blonde locks for a much shorter ‘do in Stuart Weitzman’s latest campaign. For the fall ’17 ads, the model stars in black and white images, which were once again shot by Mario Testino.

This is Hadid’s fourth consecutive campaign with the luxury label, and this time around she paired the Stuart Weitzman shoe styles with a Shay Ashual wig. Yes, the short hair is not real. The faux-pixie was inspired by Jean Seberg’s character in the 1960s French movie classic “Breathless,” according to the brand.

Gigi Hadid starring in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’17 campaign. Courtesy image

In the ads, the supermodel is featured wearing the stretch over-the-knee Tiedmodel boot and the Cling ankle boot, which are available for sale and preorder on stuartweitzman.com.

Last week, Hadid was spotted in her go-to Weitzman style. The model was seen out and about in California wearing a simple white T-shirt with buckle-embellished white bell bottoms with red Stuart Weitzman Clingy booties for the outing.

Gigi Hadid wears Stuart Weitzman Clingy booties on July 5. Splash/brand

