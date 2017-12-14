This Iconic American Shoe Brand Is Getting a Modern Makeover for Younger Shoppers

Re/Done Bass Weejuns collection for women. Courtesy of brand

Everything old is new again. That, according to Re/Done, a Los Angeles-based apparel brand that reinterprets authentic looks for today’s modern consumer. The company’s newest venture is a collaboration with iconic footwear brand, G. H. Bass & Co., best known for its classic Weejuns penny loafers.

Set to launch at retail in April, is Re/Done Bass Weejuns, the apparel brand’s first foray into footwear. It’s is a partnership with Genesco Inc., which licenses the Bass name for footwear from parent company, G-III Apparel Group.

The shoe collection focuses on a duo of women’s styles — a classic flat and high-heel style — both available in six materials and colors. The line retails for $295 to $495 and will be distributed through Re/Done’s existing customer base that includes Barneys New York and Net-a-Porter, in addition to stores globally.

“We believe in authenticity,” said Sean Barron, co-founder of Re/Done, about working with legendary brands. “American heritage [brands] are an underutilized part of the fashion ecosystem.” The collection, noted Barron, will target fashion-forward customers from 20 to 40.

Re/Done Bass Weejuns teamed with denim from Re/Done pre-fall ’18 line.l Courtesy of brand

According to Andy Gilbert, president of Genesco Licensed Brands, “When [Re/Done] first talked about their vision, they wanted to pair the perfect pair of jeans, perfect T-shirt with the perfect pair of shoes. They believe there’s nothing more iconic or authentic than the Bass Weejun. Sean thought it was the perfect complement to the rest of [Re/Done’s] collaborations they were doing.” Gilbert added, the partnership would give Bass entry into new, higher-end channels of distribution.

In addition to putting a fresh spin on classic brands, from remaking new Levi’s from vintage styles, to re-doing the Hanes T-shirt based on its archival patterns, Re/Done offers its own lifestyle collection for women under the Re/Done Originals label.

According to Barron, the company plans to expand its offering of footwear in the future through collaborations and its own label.

Want more?

Craziest Shoes on the Runway From NYFW Spring 2018 Shows

All the Looks From Ferragamo’s Spring ’18 Runway Show

Easy-to-Wear Loafers Will Be a Must-Have Men’s Shoe Trend for Spring ’18