Best Women’s Shoe Styles at Forever 21 Right Now — Starting at Just $10

If you’re looking for trendy shoes that won’t break the bank, Forever 21 is one great option.

The affordable brand carries a slew of styles that could pass for high-priced goods, including clear-toned mules that look similar to a Yeezy pair Kim Kardashian West frequently sports, loafers with a floral motif that might be compared to a popular Gucci style and zip-up metallic booties that resemble $600 boots chosen by supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The retailer also sells shoes that provide an original twist on hot trends. One unique option is a faux patent leather boot with a lucite heel, a distinct take on a popular clear heel trend. Another choice is an embellished pointy toed flat that features fun colors.

One plus about Forever 21 is that it offers a wide range of sizes in addition to providing a variety of shoe options — and the brand is stressing its inclusivity in a new pre-fall campaign, which features hot new singer Khaild, plus-sized model Naomi Shimada, hip-hop artist Leaf, actress Elizabeth Wheeland, “Zooey and the City” star Zooey and LemonAID Warriors founder Lulu Cerone.

To shop more of the brand’s currently available shoes, with prices starting at just $10, click through the gallery.

