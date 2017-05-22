Model Laney DeGrasse Showcases Fall 2017’s Must-Have Trends

View Slideshow Gianvito Rossi stretch-knit leopard print boots. Leslie Kirchhoff

Forget whippet-thin stilettos. Fall 2017’s signature shoes came in all sizes. And perhaps that very notion can be unpacked a little further, still, to signal to women that there is no need to conform to societal standards that tend to dictate one’s shape.

To best showcase this movement, we called upon model and artist Laney DeGrasse — whose artful curves and voluptuousness are both body-positive and just plain beautiful — to be shot by photographer Leslie Kirchhoff and try the trends.

With natural ease, DeGrasse interpreted the lines of each shoe, creating striking complementary forms, such as arching her back to match Salvatore Ferragamo’s iconic “F” heel, reintroduced as a wedge by Paul Andrew this season.

Salvatore Ferragamo “F” heel. Leslie Kirchhoff

Or nipping her waist in the style of Mr. Andrew’s belted cinched sandals for his own eponymous collection.

And slouching to mimic Saint Laurent’s most viral shoe yet: those insta-inescapable scrunched boots with conical heels.

Saint Laurent Slouch boots. Leslie Kirchhoff

The visual innuendos continued. In Jacquemus’ off-kilter, geometric pumps, she tilted herself askew on an apple box. In Christopher Kane’s plush sponge-lined pumps, she’s in elegant recline. DeGrasee even subverts Gianvito Rossi’s stretch knit over-the-knee boots, which in body-con leopard print are undeniably sexy, with a high-kick to keep them snug on her legs.

