Shoe of the Day at London Fashion Week: Simone Rocha’s Shaggy Fur Pumps

Simone Rocha fall '17 collection.
We’re taking a look at the standout styles to hit the fall 2017 London Fashion Week runways.

Day 1
Leave it to the London-based designers to show quirky footwear. For her fall ’17 collection, designer Simone Rocha showcased shaggy fur pumps with Perspex heels. The whimsical styles played into the ready-to-wear’s outdoorsy theme, which was all fanciful takes on pieces like anouraks and outerwear.

