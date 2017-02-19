Shoe of the Day at London Fashion Week: Simone Rocha’s Shaggy Fur Pumps

Simone Rocha fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

We’re taking a look at the standout styles to hit the fall 2017 London Fashion Week runways.

Day 1

Leave it to the London-based designers to show quirky footwear. For her fall ’17 collection, designer Simone Rocha showcased shaggy fur pumps with Perspex heels. The whimsical styles played into the ready-to-wear’s outdoorsy theme, which was all fanciful takes on pieces like anouraks and outerwear.

