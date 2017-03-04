4 Things Edgardo Osorio Told Us at Aquazzura’s Over-the-Top Paris Fashion Week Presentation

View Slideshow Aquazzura's fall 2017 collection at Paris Fashion Week Fall. Courtesy of Xavier Granet.

Edgardo Osorio always make a big statement at Paris Fashion Week ­— and this season was no different.

The founder and creative director of Aquazzura held his fall 2017 presentation at Hotel d’Evreux, the ornate former residence of the Countess of Evreux and the Duchess of Lauzun. And Osorio served up a collection to match the dramatic space.

Aquazzura’s Edgardo Osorio. Weston Wells

On Saturday evening, Osorio also unveiled his collaboration with de Gournay, the luxe maker of wallpaper and fabrics. The designer — who crafted pink jungle-themed wallpaper for the interior — hosted a cocktail with the de Gournay crew and Matches Fashion co-founder Ruth Chapman. Matchesfashion.com will launch a five-piece shoe collection that celebrates the collaboration in May.

Aquazzura x de Gournay collection presented at fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week Courtesy of Katie Abel.

Aquazzura x de Gournay collection presented at fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week. Courtesy of Katie Abel.

Below, here’s what Osorio shared with FN today at Paris Fashion Week.

1. On the de Gournay collab: “As you know, I’ve always been obsessed with interiors. One of the rooms in my house has de Gournay wallpaper. It was shot for a magazine and they loved it. They called me and we decided to design a wallpaper together. So I designed a very exotic pink jungle theme and it’s all hand-painted. You can order it and customize it. Then, we thought, why don’t we do something else with it. We took the design and printed it on shoes and [five shoes] will be for sale at Matches starting in May.”

2. On his collection inspirations: “I took a trip down the Silk Road. I’ve always been in love with Ottoman history and the idea that the East meets the West. I was looking at everything from antique military jackets and the regalia… to a vintage dress with lots of ornamentation. It was about making everything, even the most simple kitten heel mules somehow special so it felt like one of a kind.”

Aquazzura x de Gournay collection presented at fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week. Courtesy of Katie Abel.

3. On his design philosophy: “Shoppers want something special right now. When people are investing in luxury, they want to feel like what they have is one of a kind, somehow special and unique. All the objects tell a story. Everything is looking a bit homogenous [in the market] and I think buyers appreciate that things are one of a kind. For example, I love this idea of a chic, clean boot but mine had something unexpected [with animal adornments]. You have a monkey, a lion and a fox. Its’ all about the mix of materials.”

Aquazzura’s fall 2017 collection at Paris Fashion Week Fall. Courtesy of Xavier Granet.

Aquazzura’s fall 2017 collection at Paris Fashion Week Fall. Courtesy of Xavier Granet.

4. On other Paris Fashion Week plans: “I just arrived today so I haven’t done much. Hopefully tomorrow, I will be able to relax a little bit and do some research for resort, which I’m working on now. Whenever I’m here, I love to go to bookstores. I love antiques. I just walk around and enjoy Paris.”

