Sneak Peek: Louis Leeman’s First Women’s Collection to Launch During London Fashion Week

Creative directors Erica Pelosini and Louis Leeman.

Introducing: Miss Leeman — luxury label Louis Leeman’s first women’s collection since launching as a men’s line in 2012.

Creative directors Louis Leeman and Erica Pelosini will debut the brand’s fall 2017 range on Tuesday during London Fashion Week.

Louis Leeman’s fall 2017 “Miss Leeman” collection. Courtesy of Louis Leeman.

Speaking to Footwear News in a statement, Leeman and Pelosini shared strategy points.

FN: Why are you launching women’s now?

LL & EP: “Every season when we presented the new men’s collections we would receive a lot of inquiries about when a women’s line would launch, as many women were dreaming to have the Louis Leeman aesthetic developed also for their feet. We decided to follow this demand and, after a lot of hard work, we felt that this season was the right one to officially launch our first ladies’ collection.”

FN: With so many collections in the market, how will yours be different?

LL & EP: Our men’s line has always been recognized as the utmost in sophistication, aimed to reach an exclusive audience. Our designs, embroideries and applications have been key elements of that. We followed the same direction for our women’s line, and hopefully we get the same results we got with men’s.

Louis Leeman’s fall 2017 “Miss Leeman” collection. Courtesy of Louis Leeman.

FN: How will this complement your men’s line?

LL & EP: “We’re sure that the women’s launch will boost further brand awareness giving strong returns in terms of our line presence in the market.”

