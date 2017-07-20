Fab.com’s Co-Founder Is Selling Home to Make Room for His 400 Pairs of Shoes

Fab.com co-founder Bradford Shellhammer. REX Shutterstock

Of course Fab.com’s co-founder Bradford Shellhammer has a very fabulous reason for putting his home on the market — he needs more room for his shoes.

“I have about 400 pairs of shoes and need somewhere to store them,” Shellhammer told Gimme Shelter.

Fab.com co-founder Bradford Shellhammer's home in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood listed for $2.2 million.

The 41-year-old, who is an executive at eBay, has listed his home in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood for $2.2 million with The Cochran Group.

The 9th-floor unit features sweeping unobstructed exposures of the Big Apple, stainless steel kitchen space, a windowed master bath and building amenities that include a roof garden.

Shellhammer’s apartment has been photographed for its striking colors and whimsical decor. He also has an extensive art collection on display with works by Andy Warhol and Keith Haring.

Shellhammer acquired the apartment from “The Hours” author Michael Cunningham for $1.69 million in 2012.

Though the commute to his office at eBay is just a short distance, Shellhammer (and his shoe collection) has outgrown the property, and he’s eyeing more space at lower costs at other trendy Manhattan neighborhoods such as Soho, Tribeca and NoMad.

“I grew up romanticizing New York City and its open loft spaces in the 1980s. That’s what I want — something I’ll be comfortable in when I’m 50,” he told the New York Post.

Fab.com sells art, home decor and accessories, including a three-pack of collaborative “Broad City” statement socks for $31.

